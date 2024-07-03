Hula Grill recognizes Amy Hānaialiʻi Gilliom as 2024 E Ola Mau Ka Mele awardee

2024 E Ola Mau Ka Mele award recipient Amy Hānaialiʻi Gilliom. PC: Hula Grill

Hula Grill Kāʻanapali has named Amy Hānaialiʻi Gilliom as the recipient of its annual E Ola Mau Ka Mele award for her efforts to preserve and perpetuate Hawaiian culture through song. The award was presented to Gilliom during a private ceremony at Hula Grill on Saturday, June 29. In addition to presenting the award to Gilliom, Hula Grill also presented a $5,000 donation to Maui-based voyaging organization Hui O Waʻa Kaulua, of which Gilliom currently serves as president on its Board of Directors.

Gilliom is a musician, philanthropist and entrepreneur, who has shared the sound and spirit of Hawaiʻi with audiences across the globe. She is Hawaiʻi’s top-selling female vocalist of all time, receiving six Grammy nominations and 18 Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards.

“Her talent honors her ʻohana’s worldly heritage and rooted ancestral kuleana,” stated Hula Grill. “She has played for the Dalai Lama, former President Barack Obama and was the first entertainer to perform in the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square, China. She has played for sold-out crowds in Europe, Japan, America and French Polynesia.”

Over the years, Gilliom has supported numerous causes through donations to organizations including Shriner’s Hospital, Boys and Girls Club, Aloha House, Hawaiʻi Foodbank and Hawaiʻi Arts Alliance, among many others.

Gilliom is a past board member of the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation, the immediate past president of the Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts (HARA), and currently serves as president of Hui O Waʻa Kaulua (HOWK). Under her leadership, HOWK and HARA have become actively engaged in Maui fire relief efforts, helping to man food distribution hubs across the island and providing instruments to musicians who lost theirs during the tragic event. She also provided funds to families in Lahaina from her concerts directly.

Gilliom is the second recipient of Hula Grill’s E Ola Mau Ka Mele award, following 2023 Honoree George Kahumoku, Jr.