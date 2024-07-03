Maui Adopt-A-Street pilot program seeks volunteers to keep litter from streams and ocean

Adopt a street – Eha Street in Wailuku.

Volunteers who want to help keep trash and debris out of Maui streams and surrounding ocean water are encouraged to participate in the new Adopt-A-Street pilot program that was launched recently by the County of Maui Department of Public Works.

The County pilot program will plan cleanup events and provide cleanup supplies for adopted streets with the assistance of volunteers. Clearing streets and gutters will prevent litter and debris from traveling to the ocean through the storm drainage system and other pathways.

To start, there are two adoptable locations: Alamaha Street from East Wākea Ave. to Dairy Road in Kahului; and ʻEhā Street from ʻImi Kālā to Hoʻokahi streets in Wailuku.

Adopt-A-Street began July 1, 2024, and will expand to other locations based on participation.

Individuals, businesses, organizations, scout groups, civic clubs and others are encouraged to apply for Adopt-A-Street, which is part of the County’s Stormwater Management Program. Participants must be age 12 and older and be willing to complete a two-year commitment with a minimum of two cleanups per year.

For more information, visit the County’s Stormwater Management Program page at https://www.mauicounty.gov/stormwater, call 808-270-7869 or email stormwater@mauicounty.gov.