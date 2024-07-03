Maui Healthcare Career Fair offers career guidance and same-day interviews, July 12

A Maui Healthcare Career Fair in April of 2024. PC: Maui Health

A Maui Healthcare Career Fair—presented by Maui Health—will take place in the main lobby of Maui Memorial Medical Center in Wailuku on Friday, July 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Following a successful recruitment event in April, attendees will again have access to one-on-one meetings with recruitment specialists and personalized career guidance. This individualized approach allows recruiters time to learn more about each applicant to match them with job openings based on their skills, experience, passions, and potential growth opportunities. Qualified pre-screened applicants may also secure a same-day interview, which may lead to an on-the-spot job offer.

“This month’s career fair will offer additional opportunities for expedited hiring in a broader range of roles,” said Tara Cole, Maui Health Human Resources director. “We are excited to again provide a platform for individuals to connect with us directly, explore available positions, and potentially secure employment that same day without some of the delays of traditional hiring processes. From entry-level positions to executive roles across Maui and Lāna‘i, Maui Health is committed to supporting career growth and talent development within our community.”

All individuals interested in a healthcare career are encouraged to stop by. Computers will be available for those who need assistance with the application process, and Maui Health Human Resources staff will be available to answer questions. Complimentary valet parking is available at the main hospital entrance.

To qualify for a same-day interview, interested individuals should apply online and then secure an interview time slot by emailing MHS-Recruitment-Svcs@kp.org. To explore career opportunities and apply online, visit www.mauihealth.org/apply.

Highlights of the Maui Healthcare Career Fair include:

Open positions across Maui County: Discover job openings at all six Maui Health locations, including hospitals and clinics in Wailuku, Kula, and on Lāna‘i.

Non-clinical opportunities: Learn about roles in medical records, administration, finance, housekeeping, food and nutrition services, and facilities management.

Immediate interviews: Apply in advance for a pre-selected, on-the-spot interview opportunity with hiring managers.

Meet healthcare leaders: Connect directly with department directors and managers to gain insights into career paths within our organization.

Leadership and growth pathways: Explore development opportunities to foster a rewarding career in healthcare.

Prize drawings: Enter to win a Maui Health swag bag.