Maui police ask public to report illegal fireworks violations

With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, the Maui Police Department is reminding the public to be mindful of the dangers of fireworks and their surroundings, given the current hot and dry summer conditions.

The public is reminder that it is illegal to import, transfer, sell, or use aerial fireworks without a permit. The law establishes criminal liability for a homeowner, renter, or person responsible for real property who intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly allows an individual to possess, set off, ignite, or cause to explode any aerial device while on the real property. It also sets criminal penalties, which can constitute a Class C felony, a misdemeanor, and fines up to $2,000. A full list of prohibitions and safety tips are available here.

The Maui Police Department is seeking continued assistance from the community in reporting violations. Witness statements, photographs, and video recordings documenting the offense that can be authenticated by one or more witnesses are sufficient when officers arrive on the scene.

To report a firework violation, call the non-emergency number at 808-244-6400.

As a reminder, consumer fireworks can only be legally ignited from 1 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

An aerial display is planned this year at 8 p.m. on July 4 offshore of the Grand Wailea.