Maui Fire Department announces Fourth of July fireworks information

Fireworks display, Maui File (7.4.18) PC: Rachael Johnson

The County of Maui’s Department of Fire and Public Safety announced the sale of Fourth of July fireworks beginning on Saturday, June 29, 2024, and ending on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 8 p.m. An aerial fireworks display is scheduled for 8 p.m. on the Fourth of July, offshore of the Grand Wailea.

A fireworks permit is not required during designated times (see below) for consumer fireworks such as sparklers, snakes, and cylindrical or cone fountains emitting effects not above 12 feet off the ground.

Retail stores will not sell firecrackers for this holiday, Firecracker Permits will not be available for purchase at retail stores, only at the locations below.

Firecracker sales will be available at:

Walmart parking lot tent: 101 Pakaula Street, Kahului

Safeway Maui Lani Wailuku parking lot tent: 58 Maui Lani Parkway, Wailuku

The Maui Fire Department also would like to remind residents of the following rules regarding fireworks use:

Fireworks can only be legally set off from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

Setting off fireworks outside designated times is punishable by law. Violations are subject to fines of up to $2,000.

Aerial fireworks are illegal and extremely dangerous. The import, transfer, sale, or use of aerial fireworks without a permit is a Class C Felony.

General Prohibitions:

It is unlawful to remove or extract pyrotechnic contents.

It is unlawful to throw any ignited fireworks from a moving vehicle.

It is unlawful to set off fireworks within 1,000 feet of health care facilities and facilities for animals.

It is unlawful to set off fireworks by schools.

It is unlawful to set off fireworks on public roads, in County parks, at County facilities, cane fields, or places of worship.

It is unlawful for any person without a permit to set off, ignite, discharge or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks within 500 feet from any hotel.

It is unlawful for any person to offer for sale, sell or give any fireworks to minors, and for any minors to possess, purchase, or set off, ignite or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks, except that the parents or guardians may allow the minor to use fireworks while under the immediate supervision and control of an adult.

Safety Tips Regarding Fireworks Use:

Fireworks can be dangerous, causing serious burns and eye injuries.

Young children and fireworks do not mix. Never give fireworks, even sparklers to young children. Sparklers burn at temperatures of 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Older children should only use fireworks under the direct supervision of an adult.

Always read and follow all warnings and instructions the manufacturer lists for the safe use and handling of fireworks.

Make sure you have a clear, flat area to use the fireworks, away from structures, dry grass or brush, or other readily ignitable materials.

Have a water hose or bucket of water readily available in case of a fire.

Aerial Displays will be held:

July 4 at 8 p.m.: offshore of the Grand Wailea at 3850 Wailea Alanui Drive.

Maui fire officials say the best way to stay safe is to avoid using fireworks in the first place. “Leave fireworks to the professionals,” the department advises.

For additional information on fireworks permits, contact the Maui Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Bureau at 808-876-4690 or refer to the Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes 132D.