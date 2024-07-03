Maui police release surveillance of suspect in alleged burglary and attempted arson in Wailuku

The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the depicted woman, who is wanted for alleged burglary and arson attempt. Police say that on Friday, June 28, 2024 at approximately 5:30 p.m., the woman broke into a Wailuku building and then attempted to start a fire within.

The address given was 150 South High Street, which is the Old Courthouse building.

Police released video and images on their social media platforms on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity and current whereabouts is encouraged to call the Maui Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 808-244-6425.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966. Maui Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards in the sum up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people responsible for felony crimes, the recovery of stolen property or seizure of illegal drugs in felony cases, or the capture of felony fugitives.

PC: Maui Police Department