Deadline for candidate tables at Kupuna Aloha Luncheon is July 8

Council Member Shane Sinenci was one of more than 40 candidates to appear at the Kupuna Aloha Luncheon on July 30, 2022, at the Grand Wailea. The deadline for informational tables at the 2024 Kupuna Aloha Luncheon is Monday, July 8.

The deadline for candidates to purchase informational tables at the 52nd Kupuna Aloha Luncheon on Saturday, July 27 – which is expected to draw more than 400 kupuna – is on Monday, July 8.

The event to be held at the Grand Wailea Haleakala Ballroom was organized five decades ago as a chance for kupuna to meet candidates for government office face to face. At the last election year Luncheon two years ago, most of the candidates running for county and state offices and gubernatorial and congressional seats appeared at the event.

Maui Economic Opportunity in partnership with the Maui County Planning and Coordinating Council organizes the luncheon, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The cost of the informational table is $200 and includes one meal ticket. Additional meal tickets are $55 each. The money raised will help kupuna clubs defray the cost of attending the luncheon and cover the cost of entertainment.

Last year, about 460 kupuna with most from senior clubs island wide attended the gathering. Many arrived on MEO buses.

The Kupuna Advocates of the Year – Ruth Griffith of Kaunoa Senior Services and longtime MEO Board Member Adele Rugg – will be recognized. There also will be entertainment by Kopa‘a Tita, door prizes, a lunch buffet and other activities.

Kopa‘a Tita will be providing the main entertainment at the 52nd Kupuna Aloha Luncheon on July 27 at the Grand Wailea.

Applications to become a vendor may be obtained by contacting MEO Executive Assistant Lee Imada by email at lee.imada@meoinc.org or by phone at 808-242-4306.

Payments must be received by MEO no later than Monday, July 8.