Gov. Green signs 12 bills to strengthen Hawaiʻi’s agriculture, biosecurity, and responsible land management

Slide deck on Agriculture, Biosecurity, and Responsible Land Management. PC: Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., signed into law 12 bills on Wednesday, aimed at fortifying Hawaiʻi’s agricultural resilience, enhancing biosecurity measures, and promoting responsible land management practices.

“These bills represent a huge step in the safeguarding of Hawaiʻi’s agricultural interests, in protecting consumer rights, and in ensuring biosecurity,” said Governor Green. “Supporting local agriculture strengthens our food self-sufficiency and helps us diversify our economy.”

Key bills signed into law include:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SB2079: Strengthening Importation Conditions: This measure enhances regulations for the importation of nursery stock, plants, animals, and related products into Hawaiʻi. It mandates immediate notification upon arrival, detailed shipment information, and secure holding to prevent pest spread until inspection. The bill also strengthens labeling requirements and grants inspectors the authority to enforce quarantine and treatment protocols.

SB3365: Comprehensive Biosecurity Measures: SB3365 requires the mandatory distribution of state plant and animal declaration forms to passengers and crew arriving from outside Hawaiʻi. Visitors, returning residents, and crew will be allowed to submit their forms electronically while maintaining Hawaiʻi’s paper option.

HB2298: Protecting Hawaiʻi-grown coffee: This legislation addresses deceptive labeling practices of Hawaiʻi-grown coffee. Effective July 1, 2027, the law prohibits the use of geographic origin names like “Kona” on coffee products unless they contain at least 51% coffee by weight from that origin. The bill mandates clear labeling requirements for coffee blends and strict enforcement to protect the integrity of Hawaiʻi-grown coffee brands.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

HB2278: Enhancing macadamia nut labeling transparency: HB2278 increases transparency in macadamia nut labeling by requiring products containing nuts grown outside Hawaiʻi to disclose this fact on the label. It prohibits misleading “with Hawaiʻi-Grown” claims unless all macadamia nuts are sourced from Hawaiʻi, with stringent enforcement measures and penalties for violations.

The complete list of bills signed included the following:

Click links to see full details of bills enacted into law.