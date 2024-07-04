HTA Work Wise program boosts interest in hospitality careers among Hawai‘i students



















In just two days, the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority’s inaugural Work Wise program transformed perception of the tourism industry for its 53 participating high schoolers and graduates from Maui and O‘ahu, with 90% now considering careers in the local visitor industry, according to HTA.

In partnership with ClimbHI, on June 3 and 4, participating students received exposure to potential part- or full-time jobs, as well as career paths available at 29 Hawai‘i businesses through in-person experiences, such as being a customer, job shadowing, mentorship, site visits, guest speakers, and other activities. Students also received expedited application processes for current job openings based on their interests.

As a result of the program, the percentage of students considering a career in the hospitality or culinary industry leapt from 55% to 90%, while students considering a career in Hawai‘i increased from 89% to 98%.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“HTA Work Wise is all about our emphasis on workforce development by recruiting local public high school students and recent graduates, and providing them with real work experience and opportunities for summer employment here at home,” said Mufi Hannemann, HTA board chair. “It’s to ensure that our students have viable career pathways so they can remain in Hawai‘i and become our next generation of visitor industry leaders.”

When initially asked if they feel they can live in Hawai‘i and be economically self-sufficient following high school, less than half (47%) said yes. Following the program, that percentage jumped to nearly all (98%) of the students who participated.

“Our goal for this program is to expedite the hiring process for recent graduates,” said Julie Morikawa, president of ClimbHI. “We are exposing them to real-world scenarios and expanding their understanding of available career pathways that allow them to not just survive but more importantly thrive in Hawai‘i.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The HTA Work Wise program was created for recent high school graduates and current students from 16 to 18 years of age interested in part-time or seasonal work. Participants included 13 students on Maui, primarily from Lahainaluna and Baldwin high schools; 22 students from West O‘ahu schools, and 18 students from Honolulu.

Of the participants, 23 students are currently working, and 17 are in the interviewing and hiring process with participating companies.