Imua Family Services and Narada Michael Walden Foundation partner to make music

Joining the Michael Narada Walden Foundation as ambassador of the Keiki Music Fund is local musician and performer Marty Dread (left). He hopes to inspire children to follow their music dreams. Pictured on the right, Dean Wong, executive director of Imua Family Services, holds a $5,000 check from the MNW Foundation. PC: Imua Family Services

To address recent hindrances to children’s music studies on Maui, Imua Family Services has announced a partnership with The Narada Michael Walden Foundation for its “Keiki Music Fund.”

The Foundation is contributing $5,000 in seed money to financially support children impacted by wildfires in their music studies through the purchase of instruments and lessons, while simultaneously supporting local music teachers.

“The artistry of Narada Michael Walden is about more than his Emmy, Grammys, and No. 1 hits,” Imua Family Services announced. “There is a powerful spiritual component at the heart of everything this richly gifted artist undertakes, an attuned and intuitive approach with a deep appreciation for music’s transforming power. It is music’s transforming power that must be supported in children, especially for those children who have lost so much and experienced so much devastation and trauma. Music has the power to heal and transform children’s lives.”

Referrals for the program can be made through the Dream Imua program, which fulfills the dreams of keiki faced by trauma and crisis. Contact them at dream@discoverimua.com.