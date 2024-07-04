Imua Family Services and Narada Michael Walden Foundation partner to make music
To address recent hindrances to children’s music studies on Maui, Imua Family Services has announced a partnership with The Narada Michael Walden Foundation for its “Keiki Music Fund.”
The Foundation is contributing $5,000 in seed money to financially support children impacted by wildfires in their music studies through the purchase of instruments and lessons, while simultaneously supporting local music teachers.
“The artistry of Narada Michael Walden is about more than his Emmy, Grammys, and No. 1 hits,” Imua Family Services announced. “There is a powerful spiritual component at the heart of everything this richly gifted artist undertakes, an attuned and intuitive approach with a deep appreciation for music’s transforming power. It is music’s transforming power that must be supported in children, especially for those children who have lost so much and experienced so much devastation and trauma. Music has the power to heal and transform children’s lives.”
Referrals for the program can be made through the Dream Imua program, which fulfills the dreams of keiki faced by trauma and crisis. Contact them at dream@discoverimua.com.