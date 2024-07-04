Maui’s Miles wins Hawaiʻi State Junior Golf Title

Maui’s Reagan James Miles wins his second HSJGA State Championship, the first at age 12 and now at 18. PC: courtesy HSJGA

Maui’s Reagan James Miles of Kīhei won the HSJGA Boys 15-18 State Championship, held July 1-2, 2024 at Hawaiʻi Prince B/C golf course on Oʻahu.

Miles shot the low round of the tournament, a 68 in the first round, and finished with a two day total of three under par 141.

It was the second state title for the 18 year old Miles, who also won the 2018 HSJGA State Championship at age 12.

Kīhei’s Lakota Lee finished T2 in the Boys 13-14 division.

For the complete leaderboard, visit: https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/10318315641299296378

In windy conditions on July 1 at Hawaii Prince, Maui’s Reagan James Miles made this 25 foot eagle putt on the 18th hole to close out his first round 68 in the 2024 HSJGA State Championship, with UH Men’s Head Golf Coach Scott Simpson spectating. PC: courtesy HSJGA