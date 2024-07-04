Maui News
Maui’s Miles wins Hawaiʻi State Junior Golf Title
Maui’s Reagan James Miles of Kīhei won the HSJGA Boys 15-18 State Championship, held July 1-2, 2024 at Hawaiʻi Prince B/C golf course on Oʻahu.
Miles shot the low round of the tournament, a 68 in the first round, and finished with a two day total of three under par 141.
It was the second state title for the 18 year old Miles, who also won the 2018 HSJGA State Championship at age 12.
Kīhei’s Lakota Lee finished T2 in the Boys 13-14 division.
For the complete leaderboard, visit: https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/10318315641299296378
