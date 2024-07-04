Maui News

MEO Teen Financial Literacy workshop draws 29 youth

July 4, 2024, 3:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Middle and high school youth who completed the two-day Teen Financial Literacy workshop pose of a photo Tuesday at Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku. PC: MEO

Twenty-nine middle and high school youth learned the importance of creating an emergency fund, not applying for 15 credit cards and that “you never get a second chance to make a first impression” when applying for a job at the two-day Maui Economic Opportunity Teen Financial Literacy workshop this week.

The MEO Business Development Center workshop, held Monday and Tuesday at MEO in Wailuku, was taught by BDC specialists Lianne Peros-Busch and Jaimie Dukelow.

Topics covered included budgeting and saving, basic banking, applying for jobs, obtaining credit and not to be lured by “shiny credit cards,” like a young Jaimie was at the Disney Store.

MEO Business Development Center specialist Jaimie Dukelow discusses the different types of credit. PC: MEO
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Each youth received a certificate and pizza lunch Tuesday at the conclusion of the class.

BDC generally offers the Teen Financial Literacy workshop during the summer and fall breaks, without cost to middle- and high-school youth. The Maui County Office of Economic Development provides funding for the workshop.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments