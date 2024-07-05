Bacon Universal takes grandstand sponsorship of the Makawao Stampede 2024

The arena at the Oskie Rice Event Center decked in Bacon Universal and Kubota branding

Bacon Universal announced its role as the grandstand sponsor for the upcoming Makawao Stampede 2024, taking place July 5-7 at the Oskie Rice Event Center.

The Makawao Stampede is an annual rodeo event held at the Oskie Rice Event Center, celebrating the island’s rich paniolo (Hawaiian cowboy) heritage. The event features thrilling rodeo competitions, family-friendly activities, and showcases the unique cowboy culture of Upcountry, Maui.

As the exclusive Kubota dealer in Hawaiʻi, Bacon Universal will feature a significant display showcasing the latest Kubota equipment, including tractors, excavators, track loaders, and utility vehicles. Attendees can explore a range of Kubota products, with experts on hand to provide insights and answer any questions.

Some of the Kubota equipment on display in the vendor field

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition to the equipment display and branding of the arena grandstand, Bacon Universal will host a special sweepstake, giving participants the chance to win a limited-edition king crab orange Yeti Tundra 65 Hard Cooler. Entry details will be available at the Bacon Universal tents in the vendor field and the arena.

Highlighting the weekend’s festivities, Bacon Universal offers a meet and greet opportunity with six-time pro rodeo world champion Kaycee Feild. Fans can meet Kaycee on Sunday, July 7 at 2 p.m. at the Bacon Universal tent, where he will be drawing the winner of the Yeti cooler sweepstake and sharing his experiences from the rodeo circuit.

“We are incredibly proud to sponsor the Makawao Stampede and bring the spirit of Kubota to this fantastic event,” said Matt Elvin, President and CEO of Bacon Universal. “We look forward to engaging with the community, showcasing our top-of-the-line Kubota equipment, and celebrating the legacy of rodeo in Maui.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information visit www.baconuniversal.com.