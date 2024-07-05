New County of Maui Office of Recovery-West Maui opens in Lahaina Gateway

VC: County of Maui



























The new County of Maui Office of Recovery-West Maui officially opened Friday with a normal operating schedule of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Lahaina Gateway Unit 102-B, 325 Keawe St., Lahaina, near Ace Hardware. The center will serve as a centralized hub for essential departments and agencies related to recovery.

Residents may access recovery information and services at the new office. The schedule of days/hours of operation for each agency is subject to change and will be announced soon.

The following agencies and departments will be represented at the Office of Recovery-West Maui:

Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) – Resident re-entry and contractor placard pickup (tentative schedule Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays)

Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA)

4LEAF Inc. (Recovery Permit Center)

County of Maui Office of Economic Development

Maui County Council Member Tamara Paltin and staff

Maui AIDS Foundation

Med-QUEST

Imua Family Services

Kaiser Permanente

Maui Economic Opportunity

United Policyholders

Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi Maui Branch

Today’s opening follows a blessing and open house on Wednesday, which drew scores of residents and government, nonprofit and private sector officials. The new office features artwork commissioned in partnership with the Maui Public Art Corps and SMALL TOWN * BIG ART. The “Maui Strong: Art for Hope” exhibition highlights community resilience and unity.

For more information, visit https://www.mauirecovers.org/.