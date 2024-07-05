Public informational meeting on Puʻunēnē Ave. improvements, July 11

Puʻunēnē Ave. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation will host a public informational meeting to discuss the planned improvements to Puʻunēnē Ave. (Route 3500) between Wākea Ave. and Kūihelani Highway (Route 380). The meeting takes place on Thursday, July 11, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Maui Waena Intermediate School in Kahului.

Multimodal and safety improvements planned as part of this project include: a contiguous paved shoulder, new sidewalks on both sides of Puʻunēnē Ave., a landscaped median between Puʻukani Street and Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way, two noise walls, enhanced street lighting, new signage, and updated drainage and storm water management.

The project, to widen Puʻunēnē Ave. from two to four lanes between Wākea Ave. and Kūihelani Highway, is expected to begin in January 2025. Construction of these improvements is expected to run through Spring 2026.

Project location map. More details on the project location are posted here.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To request language interpretation, an auxiliary aid, or special services, (e.g., sign language interpreter, materials in alternate format), contact the HDOT Public Affairs Office 808-587-2160 or DOTPAO@hawaii.gov prior to the meeting date.