State Fire Marshal bill signed into law; Other measures seek to improve fire safety, emergency management in Hawaiʻi

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., today signed 16 significant bills into law, addressing key areas such as fire safety, emergency management, disaster response, veteran support, language access for immigrants and regulations for charitable giving.

“These legislative measures are crucial in enhancing our state’s resilience, safety and inclusivity,” said Green. “By addressing these important pillars of disaster prevention, mitigation and management, we are working to ensure that all residents of Hawai‘i are better protected and prepared, especially during times of crisis.”

The new laws include:

HB2193: Enhancing fireworks regulation and safety: HB 2193 establishes an Illegal Fireworks Task Force and expands inspection powers for officers with police and fire authority. It introduces administrative inspections of controlled premises and mandates comprehensive recordkeeping and reporting requirements for licensees. The law also empowers law enforcement and fire departments to safely dispose of confiscated fireworks, holding violators liable for storage and disposal costs. These measures aim to improve regulatory oversight and enhance public safety regarding fireworks usage.

Slide deck presentation. PC: Office of the Governor

SB2085: Establishment of the State Fire Marshal: SB 2085 creates the Office of the State Fire Marshal within the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations to enhance fire safety and prevention across Hawaiʻi. The state fire marshal, appointed for a five-year term, will coordinate statewide fire protection efforts, propose fire code amendments and oversee fire safety training and certification. The bill appropriates $172,000 for FY 2024-2025 to fund the state fire marshal position, support staff, and related operational costs, effective July 1, 2024.

Slide deck presentation. PC: Office of the Governor

HB2107: Language Access for limited English Proficiency (LEP): HB 2107 establishes a Limited English Proficiency (LEP) language access coordinator position within the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, allocating $200,000 for FY 2024-2025. The Act addresses the disproportionate disaster-related risks faced by LEP individuals by ensuring compliance with federal language access laws, such as the Stafford Act. It highlights the inadequacy of language interpretation services during the immediate aftermath of the August 8, 2023, Maui wildfires, and aims to improve access to emergency relief for LEP populations.

Slide deck presentation. PC: Office of the Governor

SB2693: Preventing charitable fraud during emergencies: SB 2693 introduces a new section to Hawaii Revised Statutes, making charitable fraud during a state of emergency an offense. It defines charitable fraud as using deceptive practices, misrepresentation, or misuse of contributions solicited for disaster victims during a state of emergency. The offense is classified based on the amount of contributions obtained or attempted, with severe penalties for larger amounts. This Act ensures immediate enforcement upon approval, protecting the public from fraudulent charitable solicitations during emergencies.

Slide deck presentation. PC: Office of the Governor

“These new laws reflect our commitment to protecting and supporting all members of our community, especially in times of need,” said Green. “By improving fire safety, enhancing emergency management, supporting our veterans, and ensuring language access for all, we are building a safer, more inclusive Hawaii.”

The complete list of bills signed includes the following:

Click links to see full details of bills enacted into law.