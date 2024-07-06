Property manager to speak at upcoming meeting of Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

Mark Claydon, part of the property management team for My Perfect Stays, will be the speaker at the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset meeting on July 16, 2024.

Mark Claydon will be the speaker at the upcoming meeting of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Claydon is part of the property management team for My Perfect Stays which currently manages 367 short term vacation rentals and seven long term rentals.

His presentation will be about the challenges Maui short term vacation rentals face. Claydon will not address the political issues that are currently happening on Maui and will not offer comment on the mayor’s proposal.

Claydon has been involved in marketing recreational real estate for more than 40 years. He has handled properties in Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, Nebraska, Mexico and Hawaiʻi. He joined the My Perfect Stays management team in 2021. Mark and his wife Denise have two children who reside on Maui.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

He is the grandfather of five and great-grandfather of three, all residing in the Phoenix area. Additionally, Mark is a licensed pilot and the founder of Foster Pilots, an organization dedicated to encouraging a new generation of pilots.

The meeting will be held at the Aston Paki Maui Resort Aliʻi meeting room. The social begins at 5 p.m. and the meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. A light dinner will be served; there is no cost to attend the meeting. To make reservations to attend, email Joanne Laird at: mamalrd01@gmail.com .