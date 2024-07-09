Brush fire along Kūihelani near Maui Lani quickly brought under control

VC: C. Uechi (7.9.24)

A small brush fire off of the Kūihelani Highway burned near the Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course burned an estimated 30-foot by 100-foot area along the highway, opposite of any development. The fire was reported at around 11:15 a.m. on July 9, 2024.

Maui Fire Department Public Information Officer Chris Stankis said no structures were threatened and the fire was extinguished by initial resources.

The fire was brought under control just five minutes after fire crews arrived on scene, according to department officials.

Kahului bound traffic was closed for about three minutes due to smoke and fire apparatus on the roadway.

No damages were reported.

PC: C. Uechi (7.9.24)