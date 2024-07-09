Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 10, 2024

July 9, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Showers likely. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 05:15 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 12:09 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 04:33 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 10:25 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 05:40 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small SSE swell will slowly decline this week. However, the existing small, long period SSW swell will help maintain small surf along south facing shores for much of the week. A storm- force low southeast of New Zealand will send a decent run of south swells beginning this weekend. Resultant surf may reach the advisory threshold of 10 feet along south facing shores during its peak Sunday into Monday. Choppy surf along east facing shores will steadily increase during the middle to second half of the week in response to the building trade winds upstream of the state. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain nearly flat. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
