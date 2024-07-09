Maui Surf Forecast for July 10, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. Showers likely.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:52 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Small SSE swell will slowly decline this week. However, the existing small, long period SSW swell will help maintain small surf along south facing shores for much of the week. A storm- force low southeast of New Zealand will send a decent run of south swells beginning this weekend. Resultant surf may reach the advisory threshold of 10 feet along south facing shores during its peak Sunday into Monday. Choppy surf along east facing shores will steadily increase during the middle to second half of the week in response to the building trade winds upstream of the state. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain nearly flat.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com