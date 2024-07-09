Molokaʻi 2 Oʻahu Paddleboard World Championships to celebrate 25th anniversary

JohnJohn Florence. PC: Jianca Lazarus / Moloka’i-2-O’ahu Paddleboard World Championships

The 25th anniversary of the Molokaʻi 2 Oʻahu Paddleboard World Championships (M2O), presented by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority is set to welcome an international field of athletes who will cover more than 32 miles across the Kaiwi Channel, launching from the coastline of Moloka’i and finishing on O’ahu.

Riding vessels that can be compared to the Formula 1 of ocean sport, the foil athletes will race on Sunday, July 21. The prone and standup paddleboard athletes will follow on Sunday, July 28.

Links to race day schedules:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We will welcome our largest field in race history, fueled by the growth of the FOIL sport,” said Shannon Delaney, the executive producer of the event. “We are grateful to the residents of Molokaʻi for helping us accommodate the growth of this historic race and for the continued support of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority for supporting this truly Hawaiian sport as we mark a significant milestone.”

More than 250 men and women make up the official start list over the two days of racing, representing Hawai’i and the nations of the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, France, Great Britain, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, and theterritories of the United States Virgin Islands and French Polynesia.

Links to official start lists:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

New to the event this year is the creation of the first Koa Kai Triple Crown for the FOIL competitors.

The final leg of the inaugural Koa Kai Triple Crown will be completed at this year’s M2O. Created to recognize the growth of FOIL racing and the three classic Hawaiian downwind races that have embraced the sport, M2O is the final jewel for athletes who competed in the Paddle Imua and Moloka’i Holokai Hoʻolauleʻa races this year. Roughly 100 Foil athletes will take on the challenge of racing over 70 miles on iconic downwind courses connecting Maui, Moloka’i, and O’ahu.

“Looking back 25 years, I never thought the race would be where it is today,” said MikeTakahashi, the race’s founder. “To see M2O maintaining its roots while welcoming the evolution of ocean sport, I am honored to have been part of a small group of local surfers who simply wanted to challenge each other and the Molokaʻi Channel.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

M2O is proudly presented by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority with additional support from Duke’s Waikīkī, Florence, Dryrobe, Futures Fins, Garmin, Talis Crew, Bark, Kauaʻi Coffee, Paʻuwela Beverage Company, DotVison, Ocean Paddler, and Fin Film Company.