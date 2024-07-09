Waylon Nihipali Make it Country 2 Performance, July 13 at Grand Wailea

Listen to this Article 1 minute

Cravalho Entertainment presents a special summer evening of music and entertainment for all ages, welcoming back to the stage Big Island native, Waylon Nihipali to Maui on Saturday.

The Waylon Nihipali: Make it Country 2 Performance takes place July 13 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Grand Wailea‘s Molokini Garden.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the performances to start around 7 p.m.

Food and beverage will be available for purchase.

General Admission and VIP seating tickets can be found online at grandwailea.com/events.