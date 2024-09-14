Opening of residential areas south of Shaw Street in Lahaina set for Monday

Reentry map edited with red line to show planned reopening area. PC: Maui Recovers. Esri, NASA, NGA, USGS, FEMA | Esri, TomTom, Garmin, SafeGraph, GeoTechnologies, Inc, METI/NASA, USGS, EPA, US Census Bureau, USDA, USFWS | County of Maui, Enterprise GIS Section – Department of Management, 2023.

With residential debris removal 100% complete in areas south of Shaw Street, opening of these zones in Lahaina is set for Monday, Sept. 16, at 6 a.m.

The opening includes zones 13A, 13B, 13C, 13D, 14A, 14B, 14C, 14D, 14E, 15A, 15B, 15C, and 16A, according to Maui Emergency Management Agency. Opening the zones will allow clear access for residents.As these zones reopen, security checkpoints will be reallocated to other areas in the Lahaina Impact Zone. “Local Traffic Only” signs will be installed, in hopes of deterring unnecessary entry into these zones. Maui Emergency Management Agency would also like to advise the public that Shaw Street will remain closed and placarding is required to enter through checkpoints located on Shaw Street. Once debris is completely removed from 505 Front Street, Shaw Street will be opened for unrestricted access.

As previously reported, the County is taking several steps to help with the zone opening transition:

Maui Police Department will increase patrols in the area.

During the next Wednesday Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting on Sept. 18, Lt. Audra Sellers of Maui Police Department’s Community Relations Section will discuss how to set up a neighborhood watch program in the community,

County officials are encouraging neighborhoods to connect with their neighbors and make sure that residents keep an eye out for each other.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

With health and safety issues alleviated and areas cleared, the County of Maui does not have legal justification to restrict the public roads.

For information about zones 13A, 13B, 13C, 13D, 14A, 14B, 14C, 14D, 14E, 15A, 15B, 15C, and 16A south of Shaw Street and access, visit https://www.mauirecovers.org.