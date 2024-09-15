5th Annual Maui Men’s March Against Violence, Oct. 4

The 5th Annual Maui Men’s March Against Violence will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kalana O Maui Building, located at 200 South High St. in Wailuku. This free event invites all community members to unite in the fight against domestic violence, abuse, and violence in the community.

Participants are encouraged to gather at 11:30 a.m. for registration. The event will kick off at 12 p.m. with the introduction of the speaker, followed by a proclamation by Mayor Richard T. Bissen Jr., the issuance of a Distinguished Citizens Award, and a community pledge against violence. The march will begin promptly at 12:40 p.m., starting from the Kalana O Maui Building, with a concluding candlelight vigil at 1:10 p.m. to honor survivors and victims of violence.

The Maui Men’s March Against Violence is designed to raise awareness about the impact of domestic violence and encourage men to take an active role in ending violence. “We are proud to partner with organizations such as University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, Made in Hope, Kane Connections, Women Helping Women, and the County of Maui to bring this event to the community,” organizers said.

“We encourage all organizations and community members to participate in this march, showing solidarity in the stand against violence,” said Aris Banaag, event chair. “Together, we can inspire positive change and make a meaningful impact in the lives of those affected by violence.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A challenge has been issued to organizations across Maui: the group with the most participants will set the benchmark for others and show their leadership in this important cause.

Free bentos will be provided to participants, while supplies last. Parking is available at the new Wailuku Garage.

For more information or to confirm participation, contact mauimensmarch@gmail.com.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD