Akakū Upstairs offers early look at Lahaina documentary, followed by filmmaker Q&A

Filmmaker team for “Lahaina: Rising from the Ashes.” Top (left to right): Matthew Schweitzer and De Andre Makakoa. Bottom (left to right): Phil Schlieder and Blake Ramelb. PC: Akaku Upstairs

Akakū Upstairs returns on Thursday, Sept. 19 with a sneak peek at “Lahaina: Rising from the Ashes,” a film that explores themes of environmental degradation, social injustice, community resilience, and hope and recovery. This documentary is currently in progress with local Director Matty Schweitzer at the helm.

Schweitzer and his team will share excerpts from the film and discuss the filmmaking process. Joining him are Blake Rambel (producer), De Andre Makakoa (producer), and Phil Schlieder (executive producer). An audience Q&A will follow.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The salon goes from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/Lahaina-Rising-From-The-Ashes for free to secure a spot. Seating is limited.

Offered on the third Thursday of each month at Akakū’s Media Lab, Akakū Upstairs is a community outreach program designed to bring Maui Nui together in person to share, learn, and be inspired by local stories.

More about the filmmakers

Matthew Schweitzer is third-generation Maui local who brings experience as a filmmaker, cinematographer, and co-director. Beyond technical skills, Schweitzer has been active in catalyzing grassroots disaster relief efforts in Lahaina. He has been featured on FOX, NBC, HBO Sports, among other media platforms, where he has amplified the urgency of the situation in Lahaina and garnered crucial support. In the documentary, Schweitzer’s perspective and dedication offers viewers powerful insight into the resilience of the community and the importance of collective action in times of crisis.

Blake Ramelb is a member of the production team and a multi-generational Lahaina descendant. Ramelb transitioned from commercial camera work to grassroots journalism and activism following the devastating fires in Lahaina. Through his social media platform, with over 40,000 followers on Instagram, Ramelb has provided a steady stream of updates to his community amidst confusion in mainstream media. In addition to informing community members, his efforts elevated the team’s storytelling by amplifying voices and perspectives that might otherwise go unheard.

De Andre Makakoa is a member of the production team whose family has been in Lahaina for over 15 generations. He also serves as the creative director and storyteller for Lahaina Strong. After losing his home to the fire on Aug. 8, 2023, Makakoa became dedicated to shedding light on pressing social and environmental challenges faced by Lahaina through grassroots journalism. His dedication and storytelling adds to the team’s ability to capture the depth and urgency in the issues they cover.

Phil Schlieder is an Oʻahu-based producer and filmmaker with over a decade of experience in the film industry, specializing in both documentary and narrative films. He is executive producer for “Lahaina: Rising from the Ashes.” His portfolio includes domestic and international projects, some of which have enjoyed successful runs at prestigious film festivals. Schlieder’s work has been featured on platforms such as National Geographic, Outside Television, Amazon Prime, HBO, Hulu, Hawaiian Airlines, and in Surfer Magazine. Throughout his career, he has maintained a strong focus on themes of ocean conservation, community development, and the celebration of cultural diversity. His commitment to these causes is reflected in the stories he tells, striving to inspire and educate audiences worldwide through the power of film.