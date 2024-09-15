Maui Classic brings NCAA basketball to Seabury Hall this winter

The 2023 Maui Classic basketball. VC: Vertical Sports Maui

Four teams have been announced for the 8th Maui Classic, a NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament taking place at the Seabury Hall Erdman Athletic Center from Dec. 19 to 20, 2024.

The University of Miami, Nevada and Western Kentucky will join the Oregon State Beavers, who are hosts of the tournament in its eighth year.

The tournament will be held at Seabury Hall in Makawao for the second time after strong community turnout packed the gym last year. Tip times will be announced at a later date. Tickets will be available at verticalsportsmaui.com. Attendance is free, but fans will need a ticket to gain entry.

Maui Classic Matchups and Dates

Dec. 19 – WKU vs. Oregon State, Miami vs. Nevada

Dec. 20 – WKU vs. Nevada, Miami vs. Oregon State

The 2024 tournament will be the eighth Maui Classic, which began in 2016 and has been an annual affair except for the ‘COVID season’ in 2020. Oregon State hosts the tournament alongside local non-profit Vertical Sports Maui, bringing high-level women’s basketball to the island of Maui on an annual basis. All four teams engage in community service efforts including visiting local schools.

Nevada is the only returning team for the 2024 tournament, having played in 2022. Miami and WKU will make their Maui Classic debuts.