Maui Council member offers tips on how to detect virus-generated email scams

As National Cybersecurity Awareness Month approaches in October, the Maui County Council recognizes the increase in cyber security breaches and encourages public awareness on how to detect and avoid virus-generated email scams, Council Member Tom Cook announced.

National Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a dedicated month for the public and private sectors to work together to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity and encourage actions by the public to reduce online risk and generate discussion on cyber threats.

“We have seen an influx of county staff receiving cyber viruses via email that appear to be sent from their colleagues,” said Cook, who holds the council’s seat for the South Maui residency area. “We ask for the public to remain vigilant in reviewing the safety of the content that is being shared and to take proper precautions to minimize your chances of falling victim to an email scam.”

Cook said the National Association of Counties published an article titled, “Recognizing and Avoiding Email Scams,” explaining how to recognize and avoid email scams, including:

Filtering spam.

Unsolicited emails.

Treating email attachments with caution.

Refraining from clicking links in email messages.

Installing and keeping up to date antivirus software.

Installing and keeping up to date a personal firewall.

Configuring your email client for security.

These issues are top of mind today as an email account in Cook’s office was compromised. Cook advises residents to not click on links in emails sent this morning from bill.snipes@mauicounty.us.

More information is available online.