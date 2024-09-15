Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 16, 2024

September 15, 2024, 8:05 PM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 07:46 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 12:58 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 06:55 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 01:50 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:13 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:29 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf across most shores will be below seasonal average through the week. Moderate and choppy east shore surf will persist into Wednesday, and a decrease in trade winds will cause surf to decline Thursday and Friday. Moderate surf along south facing shores will slowly decline Monday and Tuesday as the current south swell drops. A small southwest pulse out of the Tasman Sea could produce a slight rise in surf Friday. Aside from trade wind wrap, north shore surf will be minimal through Wednesday, and a tiny northwest swell will be possible Thursday or Friday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
