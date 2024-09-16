Maui News
Friends of Haleakalā National Park calls for volunteers
The Friends of Haleakalā National Park seeks National Park Service volunteers for a strenuous two-night service trip in Haleakalā Crater, Friday to Sunday, Oct. 4 to 6, 2024. Participants will tent-camp in the Hōlua Wilderness Area and remove invasive species to protect nēnē habitat.
This service trip is for experienced hikers and backpackers with a desire to help preserve Native Hawaiian ecosystems.
For details and how to sign up, visit www.fhnp.org. Then email the leader, andy@fhnp.org .
