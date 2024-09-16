Maui hosts Hawai’i Farmers Union United statewide annual convention, Oct. 4-6 2024

For the first time ever, the Hawai’i Farmers Union United’s (HFUU) convention will be FREE to the public. The 14th Annual event takes place Oct. 4-6, 2024 at the University of Hawai’i Maui College. This landmark event is sponsored by the County of Maui and many other generous private funders. The annual event celebrates the islands’ agricultural heritage and future by bringing together leaders in farming, food systems, and community resilience.

This year’s theme, “I ka wā ma mua, ka wā ma hope” (We look to the past as a guide to the future), blends traditional Hawaiian agricultural practices with new, climate-smart farming techniques.

In collaboration with Hawai’i Tropical Fruit Growers and the Maui Food Innovation Center, this year’s event will feature workshops, panels, and demonstrations that will highlight the intersection of indigenous knowledge and modern technology, with sessions dedicated to advancing food security and sustainability across Hawai’i.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Ashley Hogue, HFUU Outreach Director said, “It’s incredibly important to us that this year’s convention is accessible to everyone, which is why we’re so proud to make it free for the first time. We want our whole community to engage, celebrate, and learn how we can support our local farmers and food systems. This is a powerful step forward in building connections and strengthening our community.”

HFUU invites attendees to participate not only by joining in – but also by becoming sponsors or providing donations of in-kind goods and services to help support the convention’s success. This year, HFUU will again offer its 30 Under 30 Scholarship, helping young leaders from neighboring islands participate by sponsoring their travel fees so they can attend and engage in discussions on the future of Hawaiian agriculture. To apply: https://bit.ly/HFUU30under30.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:

Keynote Speakers, Workshops & Demos: Featuring Paula Daniels, Maui-based agriculture expert, and other leading voices in farming and conservation like Keleikoa Ka’eo of Maui and Dana Shapiro from The ʻUlu Coop. Take part in hands-on sessions and hear directly from experts across Hawai’i.

Mahiʻai Mākeke o ka Pō Friday Night Market, FREE Concert, Film Screening & Makahiki Games: Kick-off the weekend with traditional Makahiki Games, a community concert by hometown favorites “Homestead,” a lively night market from 5-9, and an evening screening of documentary Common Ground.

Local Vendors: Enjoy bites from local favorites like Maui Fresh Streatery and The Aloha Lifestyle.

Free Tropical Fruit Tasting & Foundation Gala Fundraising Tickets Available for Purchase: Join in on Saturday, Oct. 5, for a farm-to-table four-course gourmet dinner served by Chef Hui, a special live auction, live music by local entertainment sensation Tavana, hosted by comedians and local celebrities Chino LaForge & Trish da Dish. Tickets start at $65, with VIP packages available supporting HFUU’s vital work in promoting regenerative agriculture. For tickets: https://HFUUGALA.eventbrite.com

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The weekend will conclude on Sunday with the voting of HFUU’s new state president and an off-site Pau Hana offering attendees an exclusive tour of GoFarm Hawai’i’s newest training site in Pulehunui, Central Maui.

Organizers say: “Whether you’re a farmer, food enthusiast, or supporter of sustainable agriculture, this is an event not to be missed. Additionally support the event by attending the gala, contributing locally harvested food for the Makahiki celebration. Sponsorship and in-kind donations are appreciated.”

Off-island attendees can register to camp at Hawai’i Taro Farm for just $10 with transportation included.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, the convention agenda, sponsorship inquiries, or to purchase Gala tickets, visit hfuu.org or contact Convention Chair, Ashley Hogue at outreach@hfuu.org.