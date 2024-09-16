Maui Pono Foundation donates $5,200 to Lahaina Intermediate School for Eighth Grade Banquet

The Maui Pono Foundation] presented a $5,200 check to Lahaina Intermediate School to fund their Eighth Grade Banquet.

In a demonstration of community support, the Maui Pono Foundation presented a $5,200 check to Lahaina Intermediate School to fund their Eighth Grade Banquet. This donation, made possible through the foundation’s commitment to empowering local communities, aims to ensure that students have an unforgettable celebration as they prepare for high school.

The check presentation took place on Sept. 13, 2024, with representatives from Maui Pono Foundation, Lahaina Intermediate faculty and student body attending the event.

This contribution is especially meaningful as Lahaina continues to rebuild after the recent wildfires that devastated the community. Many of Lahaina’s small businesses, who have historically supported this event, have faced financial challenges, and this donation will provide needed assistance while allowing the school to host a memorable event for the eighth graders.

“Maui Pono Foundation believes in supporting our keiki and creating opportunities for joy and connection, particularly after times of hardship,” said Joel Navarro, Maui Pono Foundation CEO. “This banquet is a significant milestone for these students, and we are honored to be able to contribute to this special Lahaina tradition.”

Lahaina Intermediate School eighth grade committee member, Ui Castro expressed profound gratitude for the donation, stating, “Thanks a million for this incredibly generous donation to our eighth grade class. Your support means everything to us and will make a huge difference in bringing the banquet to life. We are absolutely thrilled and grateful for Maui Pono Foundation’s kindness and commitment to these kids.”

Lahaina Intermediate School Principal, Stacy Bookland echoed the sentiment saying, “It is gestures like this that remind us of the strength and unity within our community. Our students will cherish this event for years to come.”

The Eighth Grade Banquet, scheduled for May 30, 2025, is a key event in the school year, celebrating the achievements and growth of students as they move on to the next chapter in their academic journey. Thanks to the Maui Pono Foundation, this year’s event will continue the tradition of honoring the hard work and accomplishments of Lahaina Intermediate School’s students, organizers said.