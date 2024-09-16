Maui Surf Forecast for September 17, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.8 feet 01:50 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 08:07 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 01:42 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 07:39 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 02:16 PM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:28 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will remain choppy through Thursday due to persistent trades locally and upstream of the islands. South facing shores will remain small over the next few days. A small southwest pulse out of the Tasman Sea could produce a slight rise in surf Friday. A tiny northwest swell will be possible Thursday or Friday then a slightly bigger northwest swell will be possible in the beginning of next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.