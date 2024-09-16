Mayor Bissen hosting community budget meetings for Fiscal Year 2026

Mayor Richard Bissen and his administration will host community budget meetings throughout Maui County starting next week for residents to share their priorities and provide input on the budget for Fiscal Year 2026, which begins July 1, 2025.

“Many of our County services, programs and projects touch the everyday lives of our residents; therefore, getting input from our community is vital. As each of our departments begin to shape next fiscal year’s budget that begins in July 2025, hearing from our residents on their priorities and needs is both helpful and valuable,” said Mayor Bissen. “I encourage residents to attend a budget community meeting or utilize online options to send their input. Their time and feedback are truly appreciated.”

Written and verbal comments will be accepted at the meetings.

Budget requests also can be submitted by using a Budget Request Form, which is available on the County of Maui website at https://www.mauicounty.gov/budget.

Residents unable to attend the meetings in person can view the meetings on the County of Maui Facebook page.

The schedule and locations of the community budget meetings are as follows:

Pāʻia – Haʻikū : Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, 5 to 7 p.m., Pāʻia Community Center

: Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, 5 to 7 p.m., Pāʻia Community Center East Maui : Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, 5 to 7 p.m., Helene Hall Community Center, Hāna

: Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, 5 to 7 p.m., Helene Hall Community Center, Hāna Central Maui : Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, 5 to 7 p.m., Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, Wailuku

: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, 5 to 7 p.m., Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, Wailuku Molokaʻi : Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, 5 to 7 p.m., Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center, Kaunakakai

: Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, 5 to 7 p.m., Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center, Kaunakakai Upcountry : Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, 5 to 7 p.m., Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Pukalani

: Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, 5 to 7 p.m., Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Pukalani West Maui : Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, 5 to 7 p.m., Lahaina Civic Center

: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, 5 to 7 p.m., Lahaina Civic Center South Maui : Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, 5 to 7 p.m., Kenolio Recreation Complex, Kīhei

: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, 5 to 7 p.m., Kenolio Recreation Complex, Kīhei Lānaʻi : Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, 5 to 7 p.m., ILWU Union Hall, Lānaʻi City