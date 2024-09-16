Two visitors from Washington state pulled unresponsive from ʻĀhihi-Kinaʻu in South Maui

ʻĀhihi-Kinaʻu Natural Area Reserve. Image: DLNR.

Two visitors were pulled unresponsive from waters on the north side of the ʻĀhihi-Kinaʻu Natural Area Reserve in South Maui on Saturday afternoon. Emergency responders were called to a report of swimmers/snorkelers in distress about 100-150 yards offshore at around 12:02 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2024.

Ocean Safety personnel aboard Jet Ski 14 located and recovered an unresponsive 26-year-old woman in the water, took her to shore and began CPR. Arriving firefighters took over care and Ocean Safety personnel aboard Jet Ski 14 went back out on the water to locate the 25-year-old man reported to have been with her. He was located on the bottom and brought to shore, where CPR was initiated on him as well.

Resuscitation efforts proved to be unsuccessful and both individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene by Emergency Medical Service personnel. Authorities have since identified them as residents of Washington state.

Crews reported that conditions on scene were mostly calm with minimal surf.

Responding units included: Engine 14, Ladder 14, Rescue 10 personnel aboard the department’s Air 1 helicopter, Ocean Safety 14, Jet Ski 14, and a battalion chief.

Crews concluded response and left the scene at 1:18 p.m.