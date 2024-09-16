Maui News

Water service outage on Olinda Rd. on Tuesday, Sept. 17

September 16, 2024, 12:36 PM HST
A water service outage affecting a portion of Olinda Road is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The outage will impact Olinda Road from Hanamu Road up, including Maluhia Place and Maka Place.

