Water service outage on Olinda Rd. on Tuesday, Sept. 17
A water service outage affecting a portion of Olinda Road is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The outage will impact Olinda Road from Hanamu Road up, including Maluhia Place and Maka Place.
