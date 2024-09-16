Winners announced for 17th Annual Kū Mai Ka Hula competition























The winners have been announced for the 17th Annual Kū Mai Ka Hula competition, held on Saturday, Sept. 14 in Castle Theater at Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Eight award-winning hālau from Maui, O‘ahu, Kaua‘i, and the continental US participated this year.

Kū Mai Ka Hula is presented annually by Kauahea Inc, a nonprofit organization founded by Hōkūlani Holt to support Hawaiian arts and culture, in connection with the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

2024 Kū Mai Ka Hula results:



















Mr. Hula Maui:

Maui Iokepa-Guerrero of Nā Pualei o Likolehua under the direction of Kumu Hula Niuliʻi Heine

Ms. Hula Maui:

Shannon Kamalei Purdy of Hālau Kamaluokaleihulu under the direction of Kumu Hula Kahulu Maluo-Pearson Lilia Iokepa-Guerrero of Nā Pualei o Likolehua under the direction of Kumu Hula Niuliʻi Heine

Group Kahiko Kāne:

Hālau Pā Hula o Hīnano under the direction of Kumu Hula Troy Allen Hīnano Lazaro

Group Kahiko Wahine:

Nā Pualei o Likolehua under the direction of Kumu Hula Niuliʻi Heine Hālau Pā Hula o Hīnano under the direction of Kumu Hula Troy Allen Hīnano Lazaro

Group ‘Auana Kāne:

Hālau Ka Pā Hula o Hīnano under the direction of Kumu Hula Troy Allen Hīnano Lazaro

Group ‘Auana Wāhine:

Hālau Kamaluokaleihulu under the direction of Kumu Hula Kahulu Maluo-Pearson Nā Pualei o Likolehua under the direction of Kumu Hula Niuli’i Heine

Group ‘Auana Kūpuna

Hālau Ka Ua Tuahine under the direction of Kumu Hula Māhealani Uchiyama Hālau Hula Kauluokalā under the direction of Kumu Hula Uluwehi Guerrero

Special Awards:

Palikūmaikalewalani Oli Award (recognizes hālau that exhibit excellence in oli): Hālau Kamaluokaleihulu under the direction of Kumu Hula Kahulu Maluo-Pearson

(recognizes hālau that exhibit excellence in oli): Maui Nui Award (recognizes the hālau that participated fully in all aspects of the competition and involved in as many divisions as possible): Hālau Ka Pā Hula O Hinano under the direction of Kumu Hula Troy Allen Hīnano Lazaro

(recognizes the hālau that participated fully in all aspects of the competition and involved in as many divisions as possible): Leianaikaroselaniomaui Award (recognizes the hālau that exhibits overall excellence in hula): Nā Pualei o Likolehua under the direction of Kumu Hula Niuli`i Heine

(recognizes the hālau that exhibits overall excellence in hula): The ‘Ōlelo Makuahine Award (recognizes the hālau that exhibits excellence in Hawaiian Language use by ho‘opa‘a (accompanist) and musician): Hālau Hula Kauluokalā under the direction of Kumu Hula Uluwehi Guerrero

(recognizes the hālau that exhibits excellence in Hawaiian Language use by ho‘opa‘a (accompanist) and musician): The Mele Aloha Award : (The new award for the 2024 competition honors longtime Pāʻū o Hiʻiaka member Leina Wender. The award recognizes the Mr. or Ms. Hula Maui entry that exhibits excellence in their research paper): Shannon Kamalei Purdy of Hālau Kamaluokaleihulu under the direction of Kumu Hula Kahulu Maluo-Pearson

: (The new award for the 2024 competition honors longtime Pāʻū o Hiʻiaka member Leina Wender. The award recognizes the Mr. or Ms. Hula Maui entry that exhibits excellence in their research paper):

The judges for this year’s competition were Kumu Hula Iwalani Kalima, Kumu Hula Ulalia Woodside Lee, Kumu Hula Maka Herrod, and Kumu Hula Cody Pueo Pata. Each is a kumu hula with award winning hālau, and renowned for their contributions to Hawaiian culture.