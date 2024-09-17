Hazmat incident in Kahului caused by valve malfunction on CO2 tank

Evacuations were implemented for businesses near Hanakai Street on Monday night due to a leaky CO2 tank at the Airgas facility in Kahului. The incident was reported at 6:33 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2024.

Hazardous materials personnel from the Maui Fire Department arrived to find a pressurized 30,000-gallon tank off gassing at the business. As a precaution, about a half dozen people were evacuated from the area.

Hazmat firefighters in protective gear, and with monitoring equipment were able to locate a tank of carbon dioxide that was venting from a valve on the tank. Employees of Airgas arrived at the scene and assisted with further venting of the tank as firefighters stood by and monitored air quality. Once the tank was emptied, further air readings were taken and the area reopened at around 8:40 p.m.

Fire officials say the release was caused by a valve malfunction.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Units responding to the scene included: Engine 10, Hazmat 10, and a battalion chief.