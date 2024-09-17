Maui Surf Forecast for September 18, 2024

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.8 feet 02:16 PM HST. Low 0.2 feet 08:32 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 02:27 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 08:23 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:42 PM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:27 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small short-period SE swell should provide a slight bump to favored S and SE facing exposures over the next few days. Another slight bump in S shore surf is possible early next week as a slightly larger SW swell advances toward the islands. East shore surf will hold near seasonal levels through Wednesday, then slowly lower Thursday through early next week. North shore surf will remain very small through the weekend followed by a bump early next week as a small medium-to-long period NW swell arrives.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.