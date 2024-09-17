Stand Up Maui awards certificate of appreciation to Lahaina Strong for long-term housing advocacy

Lahaina Strong Representatives and their keiki along with Stand Up Maui board members: Stan Franco, Michael Williams, Mandy Trella, Lucienne de Naie and Dwayne Betsill.

Stand Up Maui (SUM) held its annual Board of Directors meeting at a private residence in Kula on Aug. 10. SUM used their annual meeting to speak with Richard “Remi” Mitchell, Director of the newly created Department of Housing for Maui County.

Mitchell outlined his plan on how to get priority projects development across Maui County to provide the much-needed affordable housing for residents. SUM continued to advocate for the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan for Affordable Housing (commissioned in 2021) and for the County to use or purchase land to help meet resident’s housing needs.

During the meeting, SUM awarded the 2024 Michael Williams Certificate of Appreciation to Lahaina Strong. This award is presented annually to an exemplary individual who is standing up for Maui County’s residents. Lahaina Strong was chosen for the role they played in the effort in returning short-term rental units across Maui County into long-term housing.

“Although we have never awarded an organization with the annual award, we believe that it was appropriate to honor Lahaina Strong this year. Their grassroots organization advocates not only for the needs of Lahaina and its people like affordable housing but they are also passionate about healing the land, restoring water, and empowering the people. SUM stands with Lahaina Strong in these efforts and continues to urge the County to provide long-term, affordable housing to protect the health and safety of its residents,” said SUM Past President Mandy Trella. “We are inspired by Lahaina Strong and think that it is imperative that the County listens to their needs and vision for the rebuild of Lahaina.”

The 2024-2025 Board of Directors were also elected with Vince Bagoyo as President; Jordan Hocker as Vice President; Lucienne de Naie as Secretary; and Michael Williams as Treasurer; and Dwayne Betsill, Denise Boswell, Kevin Carney and Stan Franco as Directors.

SUM is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization led by housing advocates with experiences in home construction, social services, legal matters, planning and community development.