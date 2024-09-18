ʻOhana Day at Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park this Saturday marks the end of Hoʻākea Maui 2024



















Students, teachers, and families are invited to Lā ʻOhana (ʻOhana Day) this Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park (Canoe Beach) in Kāʻanapali, the Maui Huliau Foundation announced. The event will focus on Hawaiian voyaging and natural resource protection.

ʻOhana Day is the closing event of Hoʻākea – Mauka to Makai, which began on Tuesday, Sept. 17, with support from the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education (HIDOE). The occasion celebrates the history and traditions of Hawaiian voyaging, ahead of the upcoming Moananuiākea voyage of Hōkūleʻa, and expects over 1,000 HIDOE students to participate.

“This event aims to inspire our students, schools, and larger community to embrace the ‘Navigator Mindset’ and become the leaders, stewards, and critical thinkers that can meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world,” said Malia Cahill, executive director of Maui Huliau Foundation.

ʻOhana Day details

From 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, more than 20 waʻa (canoe) and aloha ʻāina (land and ocean) organizations, including Hōkūleʻa, will host interactive outreach booths and guided waʻa tours at Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park. Attendees will have a chance to learn about the rich history and techniques of Hawaiian navigation, while also gaining insights into the importance of protecting Maui’s natural resources through hands-on activities and demonstrations.

In the morning, service-learning opportunities will be offered by the Kuʻia Agricultural Education Center, Kahoma Valley, and Puʻu Kukui Watershed Partnership.

Waʻa tours will prioritize HIDOE teachers, students and their families, but the public is welcome to visit the outreach booths and sign up in advance for morning service-learning activities via this link: https://tinyurl.com/hoakea. For more information about Hoʻākea Maui or Lā ʻOhana, contact Nohea from Hui O Waʻa Kaulua at nohea@huiowaa.org.