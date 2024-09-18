County Flood Hazard Area regulations now administered by Public Works Department

Aerial reconnaissance of flood and storm damage in North Kīhei. (Dec. 6, 2021) File PC: County of Maui /Shane Tegarden

Previously located under the County of Maui Department of Planning, the County Flood Hazard Area regulations are now being administered through the County Department of Public Works.

Moving the regulations aims to enhance coordination and efficiency of flood protection. Public Works is able to administer the construction review, approval and inspection process in concert with the implementation flood hazard mitigation standards.

“By integrating flood hazard management into Public Works, we anticipate improved resource allocation and strengthened support for flood mitigation projects as well as emergency responses,” said Jordan Molina, Director of Public Works. “This transition represents a significant step forward in the County of Maui’s commitment to safeguarding our community and ensuring effective flood management.”

The transfer of flood hazard management regulations was established by Maui County Ordinance No. 5603, which was signed into law by Mayor Richard Bissen on Jan. 26, 2024, and became effective Sept. 1, 2024.