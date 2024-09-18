Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau launch special offers with focus on supporting Maui

People sit and watch the sunset at the parking lot of the Haleakala Vistior Center. NPS Photo by Jill Peters (2022)

The Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB) urges travelers that now is the most important time to visit Maui, as it announced the launch of its Hawai‘i Special Offers Program on Wednesday. This special offers program features limited-time deals on accommodations, excursions, transportation, and golf, with a special focus on supporting Maui.

Running now until Oct. 31, 2024, this program showcases a curated selection of offers from HVCB partners. HVCB noted that many of the offers extend beyond the program’s end date, providing flexibility for travelers planning future visits.

“The program brings forward a series of exceptional experiences from across all our islands with a distinct focus on supporting Maui,” said Aaron J. Salā, president and CEO of the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau. “Visitors will discover a variety of offers that not only foster meaningful connections with our Hawaiian Islands but also provide impactful opportunities to support the communities that make our islands their home.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Travelers can explore these exclusive deals at hvcb.org/visitors/offers. The website features navigable categories, allowing visitors to find offers that match their interests and travel plans. All featured offers meet HVCB’s quality criteria, which ensures visitors receive value-packed experiences that showcase “the best of Hawai’i.”

For more information about The Hawaiian Islands, visit gohawaii.com.

Tourism declines

Visitor numbers and spending in Maui have experienced steep declines since the August 2023 wildfires.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to the most recent available data from the State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), the number of visitors to Maui County was down about 20% from July 2023, losing out on nearly 21% of its visitor spending when compared to a year ago. For the first half of 2024, visitor count and spending was down 24%.

Albeit, there are some signs of tourism recovering, with Maui experiencing its highest visitor count since the wildfires this past July, per the DBEDT.

The state agency that manages tourism for the State of Hawaiʻi has begun campaigns to bring back tourism to help foster economic recovery.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“While some fire-affected areas remain closed to the public, visitation continues to be welcomed and encouraged throughout Maui and the islands of Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island,” states the Hawaiʻi Tourism Association website.

“Visitors throughout the Hawaiian Islands are urged to be especially mindful and respectful in our island home. For more information and travel recommendations, visit GoHawaii.com/maui.”

HVCB is contracted by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority (HTA) for destination marketing in the United States.