Hawaiian Telcom mobilizes employees for ‘Day in the Community’ on Friday

File (2022): A past “Day in the Community” event. PC: Hawaiian Telcom

Hundreds of Hawaiian Telcom employees throughout the state and on Maui will spend the day volunteering this Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, the company announced.

Employees will assist community service projects on company time during Hawaiian Telcom’s annual “Day in the Community.”

Maui employees will participate in a beach cleanup at Kanaha Beach Park in Kahului. Employees on Hawai‘i Island will hold a beach cleanup at Carlsmith Beach Park in Hilo and Old Airport Beach in Kona. Kaua‘i’s members will head up a beautification project at Kaua‘i Museum.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Numerous nonprofit organizations will benefit from Hawaiian Telcom’s Day in the Community on O‘ahu, including:

808 Cleanups (One‘ula Beach in Ewa)

Hawai‘i Food Bank

Hawai‘i Literacy

Hawai‘i Walls

Helping Hands Hawai‘i

Honolulu Zoo (Children’s Discovery Forest)

HUGS

Ke Papa Lo‘i Kanewai (UH Mānoa campus taro patch)

KEY Project (Kane‘ohe)

Kalihi-Pālama Culture & Arts Society

Lanakila Pacific (Meals on Wheels)

Waikīkī Community Center (Genki Balls at Ala Wai Canal)