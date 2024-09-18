Kaiser Permanente hosts Women’s Health Fair in Wailuku, Sept. 21

Kaiser Permanente Wailuku Clinic. PC: Wendy Osher

Kaiser Permanente members are invited to a free Women’s Health Fair at the Wailuku Medical Office on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 8 a.m. to noon. Attendees can receive mammograms, cervical cancer screenings/pap tests, resting echocardiograms, blood pressure checks, and laboratory services.

Additional resources for cancer prevention will be available, including information about breast and colon cancer screenings, health and wellness programs, genetics information, and life care planning.

The Kaiser Permanente Wailuku Medical Office is located at 80 Mahalani St. in Wailuku.

Advanced registration for Kaiser Permanente members is required via kp.org or the Kaiser Permanente mobile app.