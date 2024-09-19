CNHA’s subsidiary acquires Hawai‘i’s leading event production company

Concert lighting. PC: Envato Elements (License YP6WMVFKJR)

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) has announced the acquisition of Hawai‘i Stage, formerly Hawai‘i Stage & Lighting Rentals (HSLR), during its annual Native Hawaiian Convention at Hilton Waikoloa Village. Hawai‘i Stage, a full-service event production company founded in 1976, is known for its contributions to Hawai‘i’s event industry and has now relocated its operations from Mapunapuna to Kapālama, Honolulu.

“This acquisition allows us to enhance support for Native Hawaiian artists and cultural practitioners, while also strengthening our presence in Hawai‘i’s visitor industry,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of CNHA. “We’re excited to build on HSLR’s 48 years of excellence and welcome their team into our ‘ohana.”

Hawai‘i Stage offers an array of services including stage and lighting rentals, event management, visual production, and more. With facilities on O‘ahu and Hawai‘i Island, they have managed over 8,000 projects, ranging from intimate gatherings to major events like the Sony Open, Bellator MMA, American Idol and concerts featuring Bruno Mars and Janet Jackson.

Currently, Hawai‘i Stage is providing technical support for CNHA’s Kilohana Hula Show and Nā Lei Aloha dinner show in Waikīkī, and will also be involved in CNHA’s 2024 Native Hawaiian Convention.

CNHA has retained key executives from Hawai‘i Stage, including Sherry Kaiwi, vice president of operations, and Michiko Ueno-Herr, vice president of sales and installation, Ron Mendoza, vice-president of finance, and Debi Goodwin, vice-president of rentals. Hawai‘i Stage’s leadership team also includes Russ Hoag as technical director.

CNHA says it plans to further strengthen the leadership team in the coming months. Currently, Hawai‘i Stage employs 15 full-time and 20 part-time staff.