Kahaualeʻa Natural Area Reserve in Puna closed due to volcanic activity

Kīlauea eruption. PC: DLNR

The Kahaualeʻa Natural Area Reserve in Puna is closed for 90 days due to a shift in eruptive activity at Kīlauea Volcano, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife. The closure, effective immediately, may be extended if hazardous conditions continue.

The Kahaualeʻa Trail, commonly known as the “Captain’s Trail,” is also closed. The current lava flow at the middle of the East Rift Zone could create hazards for visitors such as cracks and toxic fumes, according to the announcement. In the past, the Hawaiʻi County Fire Department has performed rescues in this area. State officials say individuals could be severely injured.

Kahaualeʻa trailhead in Puna. PC: DLNR

DLNR is asking community members to heed this warning and stay out of the reserve. Officers from DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement will be patrolling the area regularly.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For the most up-to-date information about the eruption of Kīlauea Volcano, visit the US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory web page. For general information about closures of trails and Natural Area Reserves on Hawai‘i Island, contact DOFAW at 808-974-4221.