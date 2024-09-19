Maui police arrest man in connection with IEDs discovered in Kula

A Kula man has been arrested in connection with improvised explosive devices (IEDs) discovered on Aug. 7, 2024, near Kaʻamana Street in Kula. Maui police say Jess Lee, 43, was arrested as a result of a coordinated effort between the Maui Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“The Maui Police Department, in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Attorney’s Office, continues to actively investigate last month’s incidents,” said Chief of Police John Pelletier. “This unified effort highlights our shared dedication to justice and maintaining the safety of our community.”

Police said the arrest underscores the department’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the community. “We recognize that all parties involved are innocent until proven guilty,” police said in a news release.

The investigation remains ongoing, and specific details cannot be released at this time, according to police.

“Our primary objective is to ensure that all responsible parties are identified and held accountable. We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation in refraining from speculation during this critical phase,” police said.

There were several IED incidents reported on Maui between late July and early August.

Police arrested Robert Dumaran on Aug. 10 in connection with an IED recovered from Lono Ave. in Kahului on July 23, 2024.

There have been no arrests made for an Aug. 8, 2024 incident in which a motorist was injured when an explosion damaged their car on Old Haleakalā Highway in Pukalani. The driver in that incident was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center and was later released.