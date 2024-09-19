Medical Minute: How can you tell the difference between a normal infection and sepsis?

In this edition of Medical Minute, Dr. Karin Halvorson, Critical Care Medicine specialist with Pacific Permanente Group explains the difference between a normal infection and sepsis.

“Knowing the difference between a typical infection and sepsis — a potentially life threatening condition — is crucial to getting proper and timely care,” said Dr. Halvorson.

She explains:

Infections are common and occur when microbes enter our body. Depending on the site, various symptoms occur. For example, the common cold can be caused by various viruses and result in runny nose, sore throat and cough. Often body aches and fever are also present. Usually supportive care is all that is needed.

Sepsis is a much more serious condition that occurs when the body has a systemic response to an infection. This can cause inflammation throughout the body, potentially leading to tissue damage, organ failure, and even death. Any kind of infection can lead to sepsis, including things like pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and cellulitis.

Symptoms of sepsis can vary from person to person but may include confusion, sweating, shivering, rapid breathing, or lightheadedness. The symptoms of their original infection may become worse instead of better.

In some cases, sepsis can progress into septic shock, a life-threatening condition that needs emergency medical attention. Symptoms of septic shock include lethargy to the point of being difficult to rouse, not being able to stand, and extreme confusion or disorientation, according to Dr. Halvorson.

“Early intervention is key to treating sepsis and preventing it from becoming life-threatening, so if you see signs of sepsis, seek medical help right away. And if you think someone may be in septic shock, seek emergency help or call 911,” said Dr. Halvorson.

“You can help prevent sepsis from developing by taking proper care of wounds and avoiding infection. Clean wounds, apply an antibiotic ointment and keep them covered with a clean bandage until they heal. Talk with your doctor if you have a wound or infection that isn’t getting better,” she said.

Sepsis affects 1.7 million people and takes 350,000 adult lives in the US every year. In honor of National Sepsis Awareness Month in September, Dr. Halvorson encourages the public to learn more about preventing infection and sepsis.

Maui Health is part of Hawaiʻi’s Sepsis Treatment Alliance . For more information, visit mauihealth.org/sepsis.

