2024 Mayor’s Small Business Awards winners announced















































The Maui Chamber of Commerce announced the winners for the 2024 Mayor’s Small Business Awards.

The winners are as follows:

Kapena Au , owner of Maui Traffic Control Services – Young Small Business Person of the Year

, owner of Maui Traffic Control Services – Young Small Business Person of the Year ProArts, Inc. led by Executive Director Lin McEwan for Outstanding Nonprofit Business

led by Executive Director Lin McEwan for Outstanding Nonprofit Business West Maui Sports & Fishing Supply with owners Katie and Lopaka Wilson – Exceptional Small Business of the Year (10 or fewer employees)

with owners Katie and Lopaka Wilson – Exceptional Small Business of the Year (10 or fewer employees) Hāna and Beyond with owner Charles Ahuna – Exceptional Small Business of the Year (11 to 39 employees)

with owner Charles Ahuna – Exceptional Small Business of the Year (11 to 39 employees) Valley Isle Excursions with owner Nichole Hutaff-Nakamura for the Lifetime Achievement Award (for business active in Maui County for more than 20 years)

The Mayor’s Small Business Awards recognizes outstanding businesses, both for profit and nonprofit, in the community that have 100 or fewer employees. All nominees and winners were honored at an awards ceremony on Sept. 19, 2024 at the King Kamehameha Golf Club Waikapu Ballroom.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“After a very difficult year, it was wonderful to get together and celebrate the incredible accomplishments of the nominees and winners as well as their employees who greatly contribute to the company’s overall success,” said Pamela Tumpap, President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. “We are honored to share this year’s winners and look forward to their continued success and the incredible work they do in our community.”

Tumpap continued, “the Maui Chamber of Commerce recognizes the amazing entrepreneurial spirit of the business owners who risk their money and assets to start their business in the hopes (not guarantee) of making money to create jobs for themselves and their employees. Businesses don’t only employ our residents but provide them with healthcare and other benefits and are pivotal in providing job opportunities to keep local families on island. They also are pivotal in Maui County’s economic health by providing needed products and services, supporting nonprofits in our community, and contributing to our county and state tax base. Small businesses are widely recognized as being the backbone of Maui County’s economy, but they are also important to our community, residents and visitors, and keeping Maui No Ka Oi.”

The Maui Chamber of Commerce extended special thanks to the County of Maui and the Office of Economic Development for supporting the event and sponsors: Gold Sponsor American Savings Bank and Silver Sponsor Southwest Airlines.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maui Chamber of Commerce encourages the community to start thinking about the outstanding small businesses, young businesspeople, nonprofits, and lifetime business leaders they know and love. Next year’s Mayor’s Small Business Awards will be held in the fall of 2025 with nominations released in the summer.

To find out about nominating someone for next year’s awards program, contact the Maui Chamber of Commerce at 808-244-0081 or office@mauichamber.com.