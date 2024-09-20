Committee sends Rep. Tokuda’s Lahaina National Heritage Area Study Act to full House

Rep. Jill Tokuda testifies on Lahaina National Heritage Area Act. PC: courtesy (6.27.24)

The House Natural Resources Committee voted to advance the Lahaina National Heritage Area Study Act – introduced by US Rep. Jill Tokuda (HI-02) – to the full House of Representatives on Thursday. The committee reported the bill unanimously.

H.R. 8219, the Lahaina National Heritage Area Study Act, would direct the National Park Service, in consultation with state and local partners, to study the suitability and feasibility of a National Heritage Area designation for Lahaina. These areas are designated by Congress to complement state and local conservation efforts through recognition, federal funding, and technical assistance.

US Rep. Jill Tokuda listens as Keeaumoku Kapu of Nā 'Aikāne o Maui Community Foundation speaks outside the burned shell of Waiola Church on Waine'e Street. Native Hawaiians originally built the church between 1828 and 1832 by edict of their chiefs for the Protestant mission.

“The passage of this bill into law would mark a significant step forward in our efforts to support the community in recognizing Lahaina’s historic and cultural importance,” said Rep. Tokuda. “A designation would uplift the rich history, environment, and culture embodied by Lahaina and provide support for state and local conservation efforts through federal recognition, seed money, and technical assistance.”

Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA-01), House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Federal Lands Ranking Member Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO-02), and House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries Ranking Member Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA-02) are original cosponsors of the bill, along with Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA-39), Gregorio Sablan (D-MP-AL), and Rep. Ed Case (D-HI-01).

There are 62 National Heritage Areas in the United States but none in Hawaiʻi. Kaʻena Point is currently being studied for designation.

Text of the bill can be found here.