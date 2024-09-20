Credit Unions of Maui and Lānaʻi donate $300,000 to Ka Laʻi Ola housing

PC: Hawaiʻi Credit Union League

The Credit Unions of Maui and Lānaʻi recently dispersed $300,000 to the Homeaid Ka Laʻi Ola housing development. Ka La’i Ola is being built for residents impacted by the August 2023 wildfire that destroyed Lahaina town.

The donation is part of a $1 million grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank Des Moines that will provide financing needed for landscaping, window tinting and other necessities.

Ka Laʻi Ola—”The Place of Peaceful Recovery”—is a 58-acre temporary housing development that will house up to 1,500 wildfire survivors for up to 5 years. It features about 450 modular residential units, including a combination of studio, 1- , 2- , and 3-bedroom homes that are fit for independent living with full kitchens, bathrooms and living areas.

The living units are grouped so generational families can live near each other.

The first nine families moved in on Aug. 9, 2024 – one day after the one-year anniversary of the Lahaina wildfire.

Residents will live there at no cost for one year. After that nominal fees may be charged to cover operating expenses.

Alongside housing, Ka La‘i Ola will offer property management and community services aimed at helping residents heal and rebuild their lives. The project will be completed in phases over the next eight months.

The Credit Union Wildfire Relief Fund was established by the six credit unions serving the islands of Maui and Lānaʻi. Donations from credit unions, system organizations, and individuals from across the nation, increased the fund to over $1.4 million as of August 2024.

The Federal Home Loan Bank Des Moines donated $1 million to this fund specifically to help in housing for Lahaina fire victims.